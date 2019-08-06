PHOENIX - This has to be a case of just really good karma, right?

The USL's Phoenix Rising are rolling after picking up the their 4th-straight win and extending their unbeaten streak home in 2019 regular season play to 7-straight.

But there's another streak the Rising are raving about after Friday's 5-0 win over Tulsa and that's the $1 beer night streak. All 11 times the team has had $1 beer nights, the Rising have won. That's 11-0-0.

We don't know the exact or direct correlation here, but we know a good deal when we see one and hey, if it works for the Rising, it could work for other Valley teams too, *hint hint* *nudge nudge* might not be a bad idea for the Suns, Cardinals, Coyotes and Dbacks to see if $1 beer night ignites some win streaks.

It's not our business, but we're just saying.

Friday was the Rising's 10th consecutive sellout at Casino Arizona Field. With the win, the team moved to 6-2-5 on the year and moved ahead of the Portland Timbers to take over the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference.

