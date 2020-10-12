Phoenix Rising FC unveils new home at Wild Horse Pass

Phoenix Rising FC will have an all-new permanent stadium and training complex by the start of next season, the club unveiled on Thursday.

PHOENIX — Arizona's United Soccer League Team, Phoenix Rising FC, will have a new home next year: Wild Horse Pass on the Gila River Indian Reservation.

The stadium will be located just south of Gila River Hotels and Casinos Wild Horse Pass near the junction of the Interstate 10 and Loop 202 freeways.

Below are some of the features of the new stadium:

Increased seating

Enhanced video board

Larger press box

Family-friendly general admission opposite supporters area

Permanent ticket office

New locker rooms

Paved VIP parking lot

Permanent bathrooms for fans

The new training facility and stadium will be completed before the start of the 2021 USL Championship season, which is supposed to begin around May 1.

“Since the launch of Phoenix Rising FC in 2016, fan support has been consistently increasing,” Phoenix Rising FC Governor Berke Bakay said in a statement.

“Prior to COVID-19, 23 consecutive matches at Casino Arizona Field were sold out due to our amazing supporters. This move will immediately increase stadium seating by more than 35% and also provide room for future expansion.”

“The Gila River Indian Community has a history of successful partnerships with many professional and collegiate sports teams in the Valley,” Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Lewis said in a statement.

“We are very much looking forward to having Phoenix Rising be the first to play its games within our community.”

The club had been playing a Casino Arizona Field in Scottsdale, spending the last four years discussing possible stadium locations with local governments including Maricopa County, Mesa, Phoenix, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Scottsdale and Tempe.

