Phoenix Rising FC names Juan Guerra their new head coach

PHOENIX — It looks like the Phoenix Rising FC has found its new head coach.
The club announced Monday that Juan Guerra will be the team's new head coach after finalizing an agreement with Oakland Roots SC.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to return to Phoenix Rising,” said Guerra. “My time in Oakland was short but I will forever be thankful to their community, fan base, organization and most importantly the players and staff. I intend to get to work immediately with the goal of helping Phoenix to reach the playoffs. There is a lot of work to be done and no time to waste. My family and I cannot wait to reunite with our fans and the community.”
Guerra joined the Rising as an assistant coach in 2021, helping Phoenix to finish first in the Pacific Division with a record of 20-5-7. Following the season, Guerra accepted the head coaching position at Oakland Roots and has chosen to depart that position immediately to rejoin Rising.
Born in Venezuela, played for the national team during World Cup qualifiers in 2014. He also played professionally for clubs in South America, Europe and the U.S. from 2009-2018.
“We were fortunate to interview a number of highly qualified candidates for our head coach position,” said Phoenix Rising FC General Manager Bobby Dulle. “Naturally, Juan was at the top of our list because of his excellent service to our club last year as assistant coach. I really appreciate the leadership at Oakland Roots SC working with us to make this possible.”
The Rising is currently five points out of a playoff position with 10 matches left to play in the regular season.
