Phoenix Rising FC names Juan Guerra their new head coach

“I’m excited for the opportunity to return to Phoenix Rising,” said Guerra. “My time in Oakland was short but I will forever be thankful to their community, fan base, organization and most importantly the players and staff. I intend to get to work immediately with the goal of helping Phoenix to reach the playoffs. There is a lot of work to be done and no time to waste. My family and I cannot wait to reunite with our fans and the community.”



Guerra joined the Rising as an assistant coach in 2021, helping Phoenix to finish first in the Pacific Division with a record of 20-5-7. Following the season, Guerra accepted the head coaching position at Oakland Roots and has chosen to depart that position immediately to rejoin Rising.



Born in Venezuela, played for the national team during World Cup qualifiers in 2014. He also played professionally for clubs in South America, Europe and the U.S. from 2009-2018.