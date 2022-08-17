Phoenix Rising FC, Head Coach Rick Schantz mutually agree to part ways

Schantz was introduced as the interim head coach of Phoenix Rising on June 10, 2018 before becoming the permanent coach.

PHOENIX — Change is making its way through the Phoenix Rising FC locker room. The club announced Wednesday that they have mutually agreed to part ways with Head Coach Rick Schantz.

“I want to thank the owners, staff and especially all the players I was fortunate to work with these past five years,” said Schantz in a statement released by the Rising. “I have put my heart and soul into Phoenix Rising. It’s now time to turn over this amazing club to a fresh voice. I will forever remember the great moments we’ve had together.”



Schantz was introduced as the interim head coach of Phoenix Rising on June 10, 2018 and led the club to a record of 80-34-21 across all competitions including two Western Conference Championships and one Regular Season Title in five seasons.

He was also named Coach of the Year in the USL Championship in 2019 after leading Phoenix to a regular-season record of 24-4-6 that included a record setting, 20-game win streak.

“Rick Schantz raised the bar to a whole new level, not only for Phoenix Rising but the entire USL Championship,” said Phoenix Rising FC General Manager Bobby Dulle. “The 20-game win streak, two conference titles, being the highest-scoring team in North America in each of the past three seasons – the success Rick helped this club achieve is astounding. I want to thank him on behalf of our owners, front office and fans for everything he accomplished at Phoenix Rising. We all wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Phoenix Rising FC announced assistant coach Danny Stone will lead the club in an interim capacity until a new head coach is hired.

The Rising is five points out of a playoff position with 10 matches left to play in the regular season.

