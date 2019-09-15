SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — Phoenix Rising FC obtained it's 20th straight victory Saturday night but it was overshadowed by controversy after referees suspended the match early due to player safety concerns.

According to the club, a non-Rising supported threw an object onto the pitch and the refs suspended the match for player safety and asked teams to walk off.

That's when a Rising supporter retaliated and threw and object onto the pitch, hitting an LA Galaxy II player in the back. The refs abandoned the match after that.

Rising VP Sam Doerr tweeted his frustration with the behavior last night calling it "unacceptable."

Both fans have been identified and banned from the stadium, the Rising said in a statement.

United Soccer League rules say if a team is winning by three or more goals after 70 minutes and the match is suspended for any reason, that team gets the win. The Rising led 4-1 LA Galaxy II at the time the match was abandoned.

Not only is it the Rising's 20th consecutive win, but the team also clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

"While we cannot celebrate these achievements fully, we look forward to coming back home for our next home match and playing in front of our passionate and supportive fans," Phoenix Rising FC said in a statement.

The club also said it will be moving to plastic cups for future games at Casino Arizona Field.

Phoenix Rising FC plays it's next three games on the road before returning home Oct. 12 for a match against the Real Monarchs.



