SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Phoenix Rising had an eventful night in the team's 6-0 win over Austin Bold FC Friday.

Not only did the team move to 12-0-0 on its signature Friday night "Dollar Beer Night" at Casino Arizona Field, but it also matched a USL record with its tenth consecutive win.

The team leads the USL's Western Conference standings with 41 points at 12-2-5.

The six goals scored by the Rising set a club record for most goals in a match.

The club sold out Casino Arizona Field for the 13th consecutive match and set an attendance record with 7,387 spectators.

Solomon Asante started the scoring in the 17th minute. He would go on to score twice in the match.

It wasn't all smiles for the Rising, however, who took multiple bumps and bruises during the physical game. Rising head coach Rick Shantz was open after the game, calling Austin Bold FC's fouls "awful."

“I’m a little disappointed actually," Shantz said. "Adam Jahn has a big gash on the back of his knee, Mustapha Dumbuya has a bruised foot, we had a couple of guys come at Joey Calistri, he has two cleat marks all the way across his chest on the red card. You know, I said at halftime, we’re going to win this game if we match the physicality, if we come out and we match that with them, because I know we can play, and the guys, they came out, they were so committed to it. Junior, what a great assist to Musa, and I think that kind of broke their spirit a little bit. But the referees have to do a better job of protecting the players, that was ridiculous.”

Shantz said the atmosphere on $1 Beer Nights continues to not disappoint.

“It’s hilarious because I think it takes people 20 minutes to get their beers and get in their seats, so it starts a little bit slow," Shantz said. "But man, this crowd is pretty awesome. It picks up and we love it. I know the guys are so happy. When they score they love to see the smoke, the crowd getting after it, saying the names. It’s really awesome. It’s kind of an organic, fun environment that the players love.”