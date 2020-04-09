Phoenix Rising FC to start bringing fans back to Casino Arizona Field next week

Rising will allow fewer than 1,000 season-ticket members to attend the match next Friday and all fans and staff members will be required to wear masks at all times.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Phoenix Rising FC announced Friday that fans will start to be welcomed back to Casino Arizona Field beginning next Friday, Sept. 11 when the club takes on Las Vegas Lights FC.

Rising will allow fewer than 1,000 season-ticket members to attend the match next Friday and all fans and staff members will be required to wear masks at all times.

There will also be a limited capacity seating chart so fans can follow social-distancing measures.

According to a release, the club has obtained safety certification by HealthyVerify, which is a private company that works to implement disease-reducing procedures.

“The health and safety of our players, staff, fans and community remains our top priority,” Phoenix Rising FC General Manager Bobby Dulle said in a statement.

“We have consulted with state and local officials as well as health specialists throughout this process. We feel we can now safely allow a limited number of season ticket members to attend matches by implementing several key safety protocols.”

No bags will be allowed in the stadium and all tickets will be digital. There will also be different parking and entrance procedures.

"Rising will continue to consult with government health officials, along with the United Soccer League to monitor the local health situation in regard to the presence of fans at Casino Arizona Field," the club said in a release.

Through 10 matches in 2020, Phoenix Rising FC is 6-2-2 and leading the Group B standings with 20 points.