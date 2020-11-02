PHOENIX — Fans, rejoice.

$1 Beer Night will be back at Casino Arizona Field for Phoenix Rising FC matches in the 2020 season.

The $1 Beer Night phenomenon made national headlines last season while Phoenix Rising FC remained undefeated for much of the year on those promotional nights.

This is the fourth consecutive season the promotion will be at Casino Arizona Field. This year, it will take place during all of the club's Friday night matches.

There have been 16 $1 Beer Nights in club history and is 15-1-0 in those matches.

Phoenix Rising FC had a historic 2019 season. From May 5 to Sept. 14, the club won 20 consecutive matches, which set a league and North American record for the longest winning streak.

The club earned the USL Championship Regular Season Title.

On $1 Beer Nights in 2020, players will sport the club's “Copper State Pride” kits and fans will be encouraged to wear white for all Friday matches.

“Based on the success we’ve had on $1 Beer Night, there was no question about bringing it back for the 2020 regular season,” Phoenix Rising FC GM Bobby Dulle said. “We’re encouraging our fans and supporters to wear white in support of the team on Fridays and keep Casino Arizona Field one of the most intimidating places to play soccer.”

The first $1 Beer Night of the season will take place on Friday, May 1, against Rio Grande Valley FC.



2020 $1 Beer Night Matches

Friday, May 1 — vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

Friday, May 29 — vs. Reno 1868 FC

Friday, June 19 — vs. Orange County SC

Friday, July 17 — vs. Real Monarchs SLC

Friday, October 9 — vs. Las Vegas Lights FC