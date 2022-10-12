He bought a Snowflake hat online and posted about it, then strangers brought him to AZ to watch team play for title

This is one of the stories that people will tell their grandkids about – and they might not believe you.

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — This is one of the stories that you will tell their grandkids about – and they might not believe you.

One of those stories you have to see to believe. One of those stories that show you there are good people everywhere.

Jeffrey Allcorn said it best, “the smallest things can change the world if you just pay attention.”

At the end of November, Allcorn bought an $11 hat on eBay. He’s known to buy hats online occasionally, and a blue Snowflake football hat caught his eye.

After researching the name on the hat and seeing the town’s football team had a playoff game soon, he posted about it on their Facebook page.

The responses started coming in from all over. People commented on the post, sharing their love of Snowflake with Jeffrey.

So inspired by responses, a local company Positive Solar decided to fly Jeff and his wife out from Addison, Alabama, to watch their 4A state championship game in Tempe, Arizona.

This is one of those stories of a guy ending up 1,600 miles from home, watching a team he didn’t know existed two weeks ago.

If you'd like more information on Jeffrey, you can follow his Facebook page.

