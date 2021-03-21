Sharp-shooting Iowa gets 24 from Garza to beat Grand Canyon

Iowa got 24 points from Luka Garza to move into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with an 86-74 victory over Grand Canyon.

The second-seeded Hawkeyes avoided the early upset that sent high seeds Ohio State, Purdue and Tennessee home on a wild opening first day of the tournament.

Iowa shot 54% from the field and went 10 of 22 from behind the arc.