Seahawks-Cardinals game may change start time this Sunday. Here's what you need to know

The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the ALDS.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

The Seahawks announced the time adjustment on Wednesday. If there is a Game 4 between the Astros and Mariners, the Seahawks and Cardinals will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. local time rather than the currently scheduled 1:05 p.m. kickoff.

If necessary, Game 4 between the Mariners and Astros is scheduled to start at 12:07 p.m. local time.

The city of Seattle has stipulations that keep full-stadium events from starting simultaneously at Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park, which are situated next to one another just south of downtown. In the case of the Mariners being in the playoffs, they have scheduling priority over the Seahawks.

If there is no baseball game being played on Sunday, the Seahawks and Cardinals will stay with the original start time of 1:05 p.m.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.