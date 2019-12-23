The Seattle Seahawks faced the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in what was hailed as one of the juiciest matchups of the NFL's final week of the regular season.

After a hard-fought 2nd half and wild finish, the 49ers beat the Seahawks 26-21.

Hear from KING 5 Sports Director Paul Silvi, Walter Jones, John Clayton, and several players right now on The 5th Quarter on KING 5.

Seattle's first scoring play came when Russell Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett in the endzone in the 3rd quarter. Then Marshawn Lynch took a leap over several opposing players to score a touchdown in the 4th quarter.

Wilson connected with Metcalf in the 4th quarter to narrow San Francisco's lead to 5 points. The final outcome came down to inches as the 49ers clinched the NFC West division title.

Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister was stopped by Dre Greenlaw on fourth-and-goal just inches short of the goal line. San Francisco claimed its first division title since 2012 and wrapped up home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs by silencing a crowd that showed up looking for a division title and to celebrate the return of Marshawn Lynch. San Francisco will have a bye, while Seattle will play Philadelphia to open the playoffs.

The Seahawks will face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road at 1:40 p.m. Seattle time on Sunday, Jan. 5. You can watch the game on KING 5 in the Seattle/Tacoma region.

Marshawn Lynch was back big-time in Sunday's game, although was sidelined for the game's final plays.

"It's a great feeling to be back. Thank you," Lynch said during a Christmas Eve news conference with coach Pete Carroll announcing his return to the Seahawks.

Lynch returned along with Robert Turbin after injuries to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny created a void in the backfield.

