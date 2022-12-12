'Thank You Saguaro': Decorated coach Jason Mohns to join ASU's football program

Jason Mohns, who spent 16 years with Saguaro High School, will be leaving to join Kenny Dillingham's staff at ASU.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Saguaro High School head football coach Jason Mohns is leaving to join Kenny Dillingham’s staff at ASU. Mohns told his team the news during a team meeting Monday morning that he will coach the tight ends at ASU.

The 2016 Friday Night Fever Coach of the Year spent 16 years at Saguaro, and the past 11 at the head coach. There he led the Sabercats to seven state championships, an overall record of 123-19, and nine title game appearances in the last 10 years.

Saguaro’s domination in 4A led to the creation of the Open Division Top-8 Playoff Bracket.

Mohns coached some of the best high school players to ever come out of Arizona including NFL player and former All-Fever Team members DJ Foster, Christian Kirk and Byron Murphy.

Mohns is the last edition to Dillingham’s staff and is another member with deep in-state ties — Mohns, running backs coach Shaun Aguano and assistant head coach Charlie Ragle, combined to win 14 #AZHSFB state championships.

Mohns is one of the best to ever walk the sidelines in Arizona High School history and one of the most decorated coaches in the country.

Thank You Saguaro 🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/o2IjXtEx5r — Jason Mohns (@CoachMohns) December 12, 2022

