After three years of set-backs, Scottsdale's Giants Stadium anticipates full 16-game Spring Training season

To say the last three years have been full of disappointment for Spring Training at Giants Stadium in Scottsdale, is an understatement.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — After three seasons of Spring Training setbacks, Scottsdale's Giants Stadium is thrilled to welcome back fans at full capacity for a full season this year!

Bob Weston, the 2023 Baseball Chairman with the Scottsdale Charros, said 2020 was the first big hit with COVID challenges.

“We started hearing some stories about this virus and we were all watching the news to see what happened," Weston said. "Then abruptly in the middle of the season everything got shut down.”

Then in 2021, there were lingering COVID restrictions.

“They ultimately decided to limit it to 25 percent capacity, which was fine, but that’s 25 percent of the revenues that we would normally generate,” Weston said.

And then 2022 forced a scramble because of the Baseball Collective Bargaining Agreement. Delays shortened the season to only nine games and a schedule change.

“We had to re-ticket the entire place," Weston said. "It was again, full of uncertainty and pivoting on the spot.”

But 2023 looks like a homerun setting up for the Scottsdale Charros and Giants Spring Training baseball.

“Ticket sales have been going fantastically well," Weston said. "We’re almost sold out here in the Charro Lodge. This is a return to normalcy we’re incredibly excited about.”

The Charros, is an all-volunteer non-profit group that supports Arizona’s children and educators. It's ramping up for a full slate of 16 games at Giants stadium, and at the Charro Lodge.

“And continue that tradition of good hospitality, good fellowship, and a good time to come out here and enjoy baseball," Weston said.

Charro hospitality, Arizona sunshine and Spring Training baseball, all adding up to welcome fans along with a surprise visit from the Savannah Bananas when the season is over.

