WATCH: Sam Ryder makes hole-in-one at WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Another classic WM Phoenix Open moment took place during the 3rd Round of the People's Open Saturday when golfer Sam Ryder hit the first hole-in-one in seven years on the famous 16th hole.

There was pandemonium after the ball fell into the hole as fans celebrated and sent beer cans raining down from the stands onto the hole.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED!? ALL the drinks on me 🍻🍻🍻 pic.twitter.com/xIfIL6NLxG — Sam Ryder (@SamRyderSU) February 12, 2022

Scottsdale police were there and captured the moment on social media.

Ryder is tied for 29th place at the Open with a score of -6, 8 shots behind tournament leader Sahith Theegala.

The WM Phoenix Open wraps up Sunday when a champion will be crowned at TPC Scottsdale.

