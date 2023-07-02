Meet the pup helping keep the grass pristine at the WM Phoenix Open

This 3-year-old gal has grown up on the beautiful grounds of TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.

PHOENIX — How would you feel if you were named after a type of grass? If it was your job to protect that grass, you’d probably be quite proud. And Rye sure is!

“She’s been out here since she was 7 weeks old,” said Stadium Course Superintendent Scott Hebert. Hebert is also Rye’s owner.

Rye is one of the many reasons why the grass looks so great.

“We get migratory birds throughout the winter, Coots, Wiggins, that sort of thing and they like to feast on our small juvenile grass that’s growing in and trying to mature,” said Hebert.

He shared that Rye helps to shoo the birds off the blades to make sure the course is great for the everyday golfer and the pros during the WM Phoenix Open.

While Rye is on the clock she’s also bringing a lot of smiles to the crew.

“She’s a morale booster for the staff because there’s some long days out here,” said Hebert.

If you don’t catch her in person, you can also catch a glance of her on Instagram where her "dog-stagram" moments are documented for all to see.

Hebert said there was a transition phase where she had to get used to riding in a cart or running along side it. She also had to learn to get used to loud machinery. Now there’s no question TPC Scottsdale is home.

“She’s pretty fearless and definitely not shy and will jump in cart with anyone play and looking for a French fry, or chip, or hotdog,” said Hebert.

Hebert said Rye’s grandmother was also a course dog in Flagstaff, and we’d say its safe to say it runs in her blood.

The spunky gal turns 3-years-old in July.

Make sure to say hi to her if you see her during the WM Phoenix Open!

