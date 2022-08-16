Pirates' Castro suspended 1 game for phone flap against D-backs

Castro’s phone flew from his pocket when he made a head-first dive into third base at Arizona on Aug. 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro has been suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week.

Castro also was fined an undisclosed amount.

The penalty had been set to take effect Tuesday night when the Pirates hosted Boston. The 23-year-old Castro appealed the penalty and can play until the process is complete.

Castro’s phone flew from his pocket when he made a head-first dive into third base at Arizona on Aug. 9.

Castro apologized, saying it was an honest mistake. MLB has cracked down on technology use by players in the wake of the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal on their way to winning the 2017 World Series championship and part of the subsequent season.

VIDEO

Rodolfo Castro has been suspended one game for playing with his phone in his pocket last week against the D-backs. pic.twitter.com/qaPd348Q05 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 16, 2022

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.