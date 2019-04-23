PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have fired coach Igor Kokoskov after one season, according to a report from ESPN.

He went 19-63 in his season at the helm, the worst record in the Western Conference.

According to the ESPN report, the Suns plan to fill the vacancy with Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams.

Kokoskov was named coach in May, 2018, the first NBA coach born and raised outside of North America. Before that, he was an assistant coach for the team from 2008-2013.

His replacement will be the Suns’ fifth head coach in five seasons.