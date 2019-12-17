PHOENIX — Two World Series rings, belonging to Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, that were stolen in Tucson in November have been recovered in Phoenix, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSO says deputies responded to a residence in Tucson in November where 2004 and 2007 Boston Red Sox World Series rings were believed to have been stolen from Francona.

Francona managed the Red Sox from 2004-2011.

The rings were discovered to have been sold to a sports memorabilia store in Phoenix and were recovered Tuesday.

During the course of the investigation, detectives also discovered that a check, in the amount of $245,830, also belonging to Francona, had been fraudulently deposited earlier this year.

This investigation is still ongoing and no suspect information has been released.

PCSD says more information will be released as it becomes available.