Julius Randle handed $50,000 fine for shoving match with Cam Johnson

A referee separated the two, but then Randle barreled through the ref to shove Johnson again, which earned the ejection.

PHOENIX — The NBA has fined New York Knicks forward Julius Randle $50,000 for shoving Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee who was trying to break up the altercation and refusing to participate in its ensuing investigation.

Randle and Johnson were both called for technical fouls after bumping chests and exchanging words in the third quarter of a wild 115-114 victory by the Suns over the Knicks on Friday night.

Johnson responded with a brilliant fourth quarter, banking in a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Knicks dropped their seventh straight game.

