Chandler Raiders win second consecutive flag national title

The Raiders won their second national flag football in just 3 years.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — When it comes to the Chandler Raiders and NFL Flag National Championships, winning is in their DNA.

"Other people are just lining up their best athletes and you go at it, but we are teaching an actual system," Head Coach Harley Ely said. "If ran correctly, if each of the five guys do their individual jobs, the system is pretty unstoppable to beat."

In fact, the Raiders are the only boys team in the 25-year span of NFL flag football throughout Arizona to win two titles from two different age divisions.

The Raiders became the first flag football team from the East Valley since 2013 to win the NFL Flag National Championship.

They won the title first in the 12U division and then, with the same team, won yet again two years later in the 14U age bracket.

The secret to the team's winning success? Preparation and a fine-tuned system unlike any other in the world of flag football.

"It was just part of the normal process," Ely said. "We're still developing, teaching basic technique, attention to detail, the very fundamentals of the game that really kind of stood out from other competition to what we were doing."

The team's magical run has officially come to an end. Now, the players have moved on to high school, but they are better prepared to succeed at the next level.

"Flag football is a phenomenal platform for skill athletes to develop an understanding and love for the game," Ely said. "And they will be in great shape moving forward."

