PHOENIX — For over 20 years, Dan Manucci has offered his expertise to aspiring young quarterbacks.

During four weekday nights plus the weekends, Manucci works with youngsters of all ages from all over the state.

And the heat isn't stopping those committed to the QB spot from showing up to Dan Manucci's quarterback camp.

P.J. London is the starting quarterback for Blue Ridge High School in Pinetop. He and his parents have made that four-hour drive every week for the last three years to take part in Manucci’s quarterback school.

Ty Thompson is the starting quarterback for Mesquite High School in Gilbert. He’s been offered a scholarship by more than a dozen colleges including ASU.

Nathan Clayton has been coming to Manucci’s quarterback school since his 5th-grade year. He graduated from Tempe High last year and is attending a prep school in Texas.

Kids from all over the state are turning out to learn how to be the best quarterback from one of the best.