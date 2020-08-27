Professional athletes refuse to play scheduled games in protest over police brutality, racial injustice

NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS teams refused to play their scheduled games in protest of racial injustice in the country.

PHOENIX — Wednesday night wasn’t about any game, practice or hockey scouting violation.

Wednesday night – Aug. 26, 2020 -- was about athletes demanding change and equality.

No statements in front of any podium, instead the statement was not taking the court. NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS teams refused to play their scheduled games in protest of racial injustice in the country.

The support was unanimous among athletes both past and present.

Two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith walked off the "Inside the NBA" set in solidarity with the NBA players' strike.

“Right now my head is, like, ready to explode just in the thoughts of what's going on. I don't know if I'm even appropriate enough to say… what the players are feeling and how they're feeling. I haven't talked to any of the players," Smith said on set.

"Even driving here and getting into the studio, hearing calls and people talking -- and for me, I think the biggest thing now is to kind of... as a Black man and as a former player, I think it's best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight."

The NBA players boycotted all three playoff games Wednesday.

It was the direct result of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Players and coaches have been very vocal on this issue, but a unified statement, led by the Milwaukee Bucks, was made Wednesday: Basketball is just a game -- this is real life.

“The past four months have shed a light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African American community,” Bucks Forward Sterling Brown read.

“Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings," Smith said.

"Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we have seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there have been no actions, so our focus cannot be on basketball.”

Bucks guard George Hill then read the remainder of the statement.

“When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable,” Hill continued.

“We hold ourselves to that standard and in this moment, we are demanding the same from lawmakers and law enforcement," he said.

“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin state legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action and remember to vote on Nov. 3.”

The scene was just as powerful in the MLS, where five matches were called off amid Jacob Blake protests.

The scene was just a powerful in the WNBA bubble. Players choosing not to play, including the Phoenix Mercury. The Washington Mystics wearing shirts with seven bullet holes on the back. Blake was shot seven times in the back.

On behalf of our players: pic.twitter.com/H43d56eeyK — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 27, 2020

In baseball, the emotions were just as powerful.

Mets slugger Dominic Smith spoke through tears after deciding to kneel during the national anthem for the first time.

"I think the most difficult part is to see people still don't care. For this to just continuously happen, it just shows the hate in people's heart," Smith said.6

" That just sucks, you know? Black men in America, it's not easy. Like I said, I just wasn't there today, but I'll bounce back, I'll be fine."

Six teams boycotted games, causing three MLB postponements, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, after star Mookie Betts, who is Black, told his teammates he was sitting out.

“For me, I think no matter what, I wasn’t going to play tonight,” Betts said. “I have to use my platform to at least get the ball rolling."

His teammates had his back.

“More than anything as a teammate of Mookie’s, as a member of this team … as a white player on this team is how do we show support? What’s something tangible that we can do to help our black brothers on this team?” ace Clayton Kershaw said.

The Brewers jioned their fellow Milwaukee team in protesting.

“I’m very proud of them. I think they did a courageous thing. And first of all, what the Bucks and the NBA players have done, they have certainly been leaders in this area,” manager Craig Counsell said.

“We’ve worn T-shirts that said 'Justice. Equality. Now.' and made statements, but at some point actions speak louder than words. Today provided a unique opportunity to put these words into actions.”

A handful of players chose not to play as well, from the Cubs’ Jason Heyward, to Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler and Rockies’ Matt Kemp.

The D-backs and Rockies did choose to play, but they stand with those who choose not to.

“Obviously, they have a fantastic reason and I fully support their reasoning for postponing and stepping out of the game tonight,” said D-backs manager Torey Lovullo.

“I’m proud of the NBA. I’m proud of all the people who stand for justice. You know the way I feel about all this stuff,” Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. It’s horrible. We got to come up with some kind of conclusion because this is bad. I’m going to talk to the players. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”