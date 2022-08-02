Preston Summerhays preps for Waste Management Phoenix Open debut

ASU Freshman Preston Summerhays hit the course at WM Phoenix Open as he preps to join the field this coming Thursday.

PHOENIX — Arizona State freshman golfer Preston Summerhays is set to accomplish one of his lifelong dreams, playing in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“I think more than nerves,” Summerhays said. “I am going to be more excited.”

Summerhays earned one of five available sponsor exemptions to play in this year’s tournament and is eager about the opportunity to hopefully reap the benefits of his hard work.

“One of my goals is to be prepared and to be confident when I tee it up Thursday,” Summerhays said. “Just knowing I put in all the work to compete and be ready to compete with the best guys in the world.”

The freshman is the first ASU golfer to play in the event since John Rahm back in 2015. Summerhays played a practice round with both the ASU alum and PGA Tour Pro Tony Finau and had one major takeaway playing with the pros.

“I asked them what would help to calm those nerves and adrenaline,” Summerhays said. “They just said you have to treat it like every other golf tournament. It’s the same shot you have if you’re just playing at home having fun.”

Stepping up to the tee at the Phoenix Open has been a dream for Summerhays ever since he picked up a club and come this Thursday, that dream will finally become a reality.

Sports