Prater kicked a 48-yard field with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter to push the Cardinals into a 16-all tie.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Matt Prater kicked two field goals in the final two minutes, including a 47-yard game-winner with no time remaining, to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the Dallas Cowboys 19-16 on Friday night in a preseason game.

Prater kicked a 48-yard field with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter to push the Cardinals into a 16-all tie.

The Cowboys’ ensuing drive quickly fizzled, giving the Cardinals enough time to drive downfield and set up Prater’s game-winning kick.

Ben DiNucci threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Smith midway through the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a 16-13 lead midway through the period.

Sports