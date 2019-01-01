The 48th Annual PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will kick off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

It's a showdown in Glendale between No. 7 Central Florida and No. 11 LSU in the first meeting between the two teams.

LSU is favored by 7.5, according to the Associated Press.

TICKETS

According to the Fiesta Bowl website, online sales have been closed. But tickets can still be purchased at the main box office on game day.

PARKING

Online parking sales have also been closed. But if you’re going to the game and don’t have a parking pass, you can pay cash in very lot, according to the Fiesta Bowl website.

$40 - Red, Orange, Gray, Green, Yellow lots

$150 - RV

$200 - Black Lot - Bus

$120 - Black Lot - Limo

$30 - Black Lot - Cars

PREGAME PARTY

The APS Fiesta Bowl Stadium Club Pregame Party starts at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and admission is $100

According to the Fiesta Bowl website, the party offers “the best value of any tailgate party around.”

The party is located on the Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium and will include TVS, live entertainment, drink tickets and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

THE MATCHUP

UCF takes a 25-game winning streak into the Fiesta Bowl in its bid for a second straight undefeated season. The Knights proclaimed themselves national champions after last season and will likely do so again with a victory at the Fiesta Bowl. LSU is vying for its first 10-win season since 2013.

The key matchup to watch will be UCF's defense vs. LSU's run game. Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire combined for 1,588 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Tigers this season. UCF was among one of the nation's worst teams against the run, allowing 227.4 yards per game, so the Knights may have to outscore the Tigers to win.

The players to watch will be the two guys taking the snaps.

UCF’s redshirt freshman quarterback was thrust into the starting role when two-time AAC player of the year McKenzie Milton suffered a gruesome leg injury in UCF's regular-season finale against South Florida. Mack led a massive comeback against Memphis in the AAC title game, accounting for six TDs while throwing for 348 yards. The Knights will need him to be just as good against the physical Tigers.

LSU did not exactly have a prolific passing game this season, but may need QB Joe Burrow to have a solid game to take pressure off the run game. Burrow threw for 2,500 yards and 12 touchdowns, though he completed only 57 percent of his passes. He did have just four interceptions and got better as the season progressed, completing at least 65 percent in LSU's final three games.

UCF's winning streak is the fourth-longest in the FBS since 2000, behind Miami (34), Florida State (29) and Alabama (26).

The Fiesta Bowl is LSU's 50th bowl appearance (25-23-1), good for eighth all-time in the FBS.

UCF was 24th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 21.3 points per game.

LSU sophomore safety Grant Delpit is the ninth player in school history to earn consensus All-American honors.

The Knights have forced a turnover in 31 straight games. Indiana has the nation's second-longest streak at 18 straight games. LSU is No. 7 nationally with a turnover margin of plus-12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.