Pickleball is coming to the Arizona Mills mall

"Picklemall" is an indoor pickleball concept that looks to revitalize unused mall spaces with the popular sport.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Pickleball is the latest sports craze sweeping the nation. This summer, fans of the game will get to play at the Arizona Mills mall.

Picklemall announced on Monday that they will launch their first U.S. location right here in the Valley at the Arizona Mills mall in Tempe. The innovative approach allows players to use an app to reserve their court, set a playtime, and get into the game.

Once on the court, gameplay will be caught on camera, giving players the chance to watch and learn from their game footage in real time.

“Our goal is to not only make pickleball accessible to more people, but to actually help them improve their game with the help of experts,” said Picklemall CEO West Shaw. “We will have a few technological tricks up our sleeves to make that happen, and we’re excited to unveil them to the public.”

The location is set to open in July 2023 with a 104,000 square-foot, 24 championship-style court facility in the mall's former At Home space. It will be the first of dozens of locations for the rapidly-expanding concept, and the company anticipates as many as 50 facilities in the next two years.

Facilities will be open to leagues, clinics, open play, tournaments, drop-in games, and more. Hours of operation will be 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit their website at www.thepicklemall.com.

