'Anyone can do it': Pickleball Grand Slam lands in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Pickleball is a cross between ping pong, badminton, and tennis. It's quite possibly becoming the world’s fastest-growing sport.

“It started as a funny name and now becoming real. You got a pro tour. You got sponsors. You got TV,” said Ryan Trefry, Director of Pickleball at Bell Bank Park in Mesa.

The Professional Pickleball Association is holding its Grand Slam at Bell Bank Park from Jan. 26-29. Over 900 amateurs and professionals will compete.

“It’s very easy to play. Very easy to learn. Anyone can do it,” said Trefry.

Pickleball has a smaller court than tennis, and the ball looks like a whiffle ball - there are no pickles involved

“If I had to sum it up in one word, its inclusivity,” said Gabriel Joseph.

Joseph is one of the top players in the world. He said while the sport looks easy, it has another dimension to it.

“I think it’s a lot more strategic and a lot more finesse and touch. Whereas in tennis, it’s a lot more power. Kind of controlling the court,” said Joseph.

Leigh Waters, who competes with her 16-year-old daughter Anna Leigh Waters, who is also ranked number one in women’s singles worldwide, said the sport had exploded recently.

“The tournaments are larger. The prize money is bigger. The sponsorships are huge. The facilities are huge, and I just don’t see an end to the growth,” said Waters.

The Grand Slam is happening all weekend at Bell Bank Park in Mesa.

History of Pickleball

According to Pickleball Magazine, in the summer of 1965, pickleball was founded by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum on Bainbridge Island, Washington. Within days, Joan Pritchard had come up with the name “pickle ball”—a reference to the thrown-together leftover non-starters in the “pickle boat” of crew races.

