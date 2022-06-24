Phoenix’s Dalen Terry selected by Chicago Bulls in NBA Draft

The University of Arizona product was the 18th overall pick.

PHOENIX — Dalen Terry saw his lifelong dream realized when he was selected 18th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Terry celebrated the beginning of his NBA career surrounded by his family, friends, coaches and teammates in his hometown.

“I ain’t supposed to be here. A kid from Phoenix, Arizona, ain’t supposed to be here. I’m just glad I beat the odds… I take pride in being from here because it’s only a couple guys that make it out,” Terry said after hearing his name called. “I’m Phoenix through and through so me doing it here was even better than going to New York.

An NBA Draft party was held for Terry, who was projected to be a mid to late first-round pick, at LoLo’s Chicken and Waffles in Scottsdale. The local restaurant was one of the first businesses to offer the University of Arizona product a NIL deal last season.

Terry’s basketball journey took him around the Valley from Corona del Sol High School to Hillcrest Prep and then down to Tucson where he became a star for the Wildcats. Now the Phoenix native is eager to get to work with a storied franchise in Chicago.

“It’s a rich culture,” Terry said. “I’m just so grateful. Especially That city? Phoenix to Chicago… It’s a little cold over there. I’ll get some jackets so it’s cool.”

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and several of his players were among the large group on hand celebrating Terry and the other Wildcats selected in the Draft. Pac-12 Player of the Year, Bennedict Mathurin, was selected 6th overall by the Indiana Pacers while the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, Christian Koloko, was selected 33rd overall by the Toronto Raptors.

Terry donned a snakeskin suit with a diamond-encrusted “DT” chain for his special night. NBA Draft outfits have become one of the hottest topics in recent years with the rise of social media and Terry said his outfit was a nod to the late Kobe Bryant.

“I’m a Kobe fan so me being such a Mamba fan, you know I got it tatted on me, snakeskin was only right,” Terry explained. “I would’ve killed it at the green room! They would’ve given me ‘Best Fit’… I’m a confident kid when it comes to my clothes or on the court so it goes hand in hand. Look good, play good!”

Terry heads to Chicago after helping the Wildcats to a Pac-12 Conference Tournament Championship and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. His message to Bulls fans getting to know the NBA rookie: just watch.

“Tap into that film. I’ma be there soon!”

