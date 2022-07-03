Phoenix Suns announce Summer League roster

The list of players is headlined by Suns wing Ish Wainwright.

LAS VEGAS — The Phoenix Suns announced their minicamp roster as the team prepares for Summer League in Las Vegas, which runs from July 7-17.

The list of players includes Suns forward Ish Wainwright, whose two-way player contract was converted into a standard NBA contract in February.

The full roster

Brancou Badio (Senegal), guard

Vrenz Bleijenbergh (Belgium), forward

Tyson Carter (Mississippi State), guard

Ahmad Carver (Old Dominion), guard

Jehyve Floyd (Holy Cross), center

Karim Jallow (Germany), guard/forward

Louis King (Oregon), forward

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (Baylor), center

Markis McDuffie (Wichita State), forward

Leonardo Meindl (Brazil), forward

Asbjørn Midtgaard (Grand Canyon), center

Duop Reath (LSU), forward/center

Olivier Sarr (Kentucky), center

Kameron Taylor (Seton Hall), guard/forward

Dejan Vasiljevic (Miami), guard

Ish Wainright (Baylor), forward

McKinley Wright IV (Colorado), guard

Kevin Zhang (Tulane), forward

The former Baylor football and basketball player appeared in 45 regular-season games and seven playoff games for the Suns in the 2021-2022 season.

Former Grand Canyon star Asbjørn Midtgaard is also among the players on the Suns’ Summer League roster.

The seven-foot Danish center led GCU in scoring at 14.2 points per game, rebounds at 9.7 per game and blocks at 1.25 per game during the 2020-2021 season.



The Suns open Summer League play on Friday, July 8, against the L.A. Lakers at the Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m.

Every NBA team plays four games and the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 12 p.m.

The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.

