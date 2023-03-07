Phoenix Suns prepare for Summer League with new roster additions

“Sixth grade summer going to seventh grade year., that's when I first met Brad and he’s been with me ever since,” Goodwin said. “Off the court, amazing guy. A mentor, not only to me, but tons of kids in the D.C. area and thousands of kids back home in St. Louis… As far as the court, he can do anything. He’s one of the best players in the game right now and you’re going to get everything. He’s a three-level scorer, a great leader and he's hungry. He wants to win.”



Todd, a Baltimore native, is still processing the fact that he is on a roster with Kevin Durant. The future Hall of Famer is the pride of Prince George's County in Maryland and he’s among the players with DMV roots that Todd grew up watching.



“KD was the guy. I don't even know to this day if he's really from DC, PG, or whatever – but Maryland… Just be it from Baltimore and him being the closest state to the greatest player coming from there,” Todd said. “And Brad, you know I almost get emotional thinking about us winning a championship one day and me watching him since a kid. I want him to win the championship as well. It’s just amazing to see,”



Fans will get their first look at Goodwin, Todd, and this year’s draft pick, Toumani Camara, on Saturday in Las Vegas The Suns open their Summer League schedule on Saturday, July 8, against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.