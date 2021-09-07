x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Phoenix Suns Game 4 watch party to be held at Chase Field

Tickets for the event will go on sale Monday, according to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on July 9 about the last time the Suns were in the finals. 

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that an NBA Finals watch party for Game 4 will be hosted at Chase Field on July 14. 

According to a tweet from the organization, people will be welcomed into the field to cheer on the Suns, road game rally style. 

Tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. for $10 each. Gates will open to guests at 4:30 p.m. and the watch party will officially start 6:00 p.m.

The Suns are currently leading the series 2-0 going into Game 3 on Sunday night. Rally the Valley is holding strong for die-hard fans. 

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe! 

Related Articles