Phoenix Suns Game 4 watch party to be held at Chase Field

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that an NBA Finals watch party for Game 4 will be hosted at Chase Field on July 14.
According to a tweet from the organization, people will be welcomed into the field to cheer on the Suns, road game rally style.
Tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. for $10 each. Gates will open to guests at 4:30 p.m. and the watch party will officially start 6:00 p.m.
The Suns are currently leading the series 2-0 going into Game 3 on Sunday night. Rally the Valley is holding strong for die-hard fans.
