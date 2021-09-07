Phoenix Suns Game 4 watch party to be held at Chase Field

Tickets for the event will go on sale Monday, according to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on July 9 about the last time the Suns were in the finals.

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that an NBA Finals watch party for Game 4 will be hosted at Chase Field on July 14.

According to a tweet from the organization, people will be welcomed into the field to cheer on the Suns, road game rally style.

It's time to #RallyTheValley - Game 4 is going down at @ChaseField!



Cheer on the @Suns at the ballpark as they continue their championship run.



Tickets go on sale Monday at 10:00am: https://t.co/DwPRkd0TRx pic.twitter.com/XK9GSC0Xbe — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 11, 2021

Tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. for $10 each. Gates will open to guests at 4:30 p.m. and the watch party will officially start 6:00 p.m.

The Suns are currently leading the series 2-0 going into Game 3 on Sunday night. Rally the Valley is holding strong for die-hard fans.

