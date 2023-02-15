Suns minority owner to buy Tottenham Hotspur, report says

The Financial Times is reporting Iranian-American billionaire and Phoenix Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi is preparing to make a bid to buy Tottenham Hotspur.

PHOENIX — It looks like Phoenix Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi is set to add a professional soccer club to his sports portfolio.

The Financial Times is reporting Wednesday that the Iranian-American billionaire is getting ready to make a £3.1bn bid to buy Tottenham Hotspur.

This news of the blockbuster deal could help bring consistency to the club as they look to remain competitive in the Premier League. Additional details of the purchase were not immediately released.

BREAKING: The Financial Times have reported that Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi is preparing to make a £3.1bn bid to buy Tottenham Hotspur. pic.twitter.com/GUXKAd5aNf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 15, 2023

Najafi also runs Najafi Companies, a Phoenix-based private-equity firm.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as it becomes available.

