Phoenix Suns filling out roster as NBA free agency begins

PHOENIX — The first day of NBA free agency is coming to a close and the Phoenix Suns are wasting little time filling out a roster for new head coach Frank Vogel.

Teams now can negotiate and reach deals with players; however, contracts cannot be officially signed until July 6.



One day after introducing guard Bradley Beal, who was acquired in a trade that shipped future Hall of Famer Chris Paul out of Phoenix, it appears the Suns are finding depth through free agency. Phoenix has reportedly re-signed both forward Josh Okogie and guard Damion Lee. According to Yahoo Sports, the Suns plan on pulling their qualifying offer for center Jock Landale, which would make him a free agent.

The Suns are reportedly adding forwards Keita Bates-Diop, Yuta Watanabe and Chimezie Metu, along with center Drew Eubanks. Fans might still be left wondering who will be running the point for Phoenix, but during Beal’s introductory press conference on Thursday, Vogel noted that his options don't stop at Beal and Devin Booker.

UPDATED #Suns roster:



PG: Booker, Cam Payne

SG: Beal, Jordan Goodwin, Damion Lee

F: Durant, Yuta Watanabe

F: Keita Bates-Diop, Josh Okogie, Chimezie Metu , Toumani Camara, Ish Wainright, Isaiah Todd

C: Ayton, Drew Eubanks@12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) June 30, 2023

"I love the fact that both Bradley and Devin have played point at phases of their career and can initiate offense, as can KD," Vogel said. "Cam Payne will be in the mix and I think most possessions are going to have different ball handlers each time down."

The Suns will open Summer League play in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

