Phoenix Suns facing playoff elimination at home in Game 6 Thursday

The Suns need a win at home Thursday to force a decisive Game 7 vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Just two weeks ago, fans in Phoenix were watching the Suns close out a playoff series at home for the first time since 2007.

Come Thursday night, fans could see the Suns eliminated from the NBA Playoffs on their home court for a second straight year.

The Denver Nuggets can punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals with a win on the road over the Suns in Game 6.

“I mean, you probably could learn stuff from being eliminated and clinching,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said at practice on Wednesday. “There are things that I think you can take from both situations. So, we have a lot to digest based on the five games we’ve played, and I think that's enough for us to apply to tomorrow.

Suns guard Chris Paul has been getting shots up at practice but head coach Monty Williams says his status has not changed, he remains day-to-day with a groin strain. the injury has kept CP3 out for the last 3 games vs. the Nuggets @12SportsAZ #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/oypTGcUdAj — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) May 10, 2023

The feeling of that Game 7 beat down at home by the Dallas Mavericks last season is still fresh on a lot of peoples’ minds, but not for the Suns.

Williams and his players have told us several times throughout this playoff run that they don't revisit that moment from last year.

Players like Kevin Durant, Jock Landale, Josh Okogie and Terrence Ross weren't even on Phoenix’s team last season.

The home team has won every game of this best-of-seven series so far and the Suns are looking to continue that trend on Thursday night to force a decisive Game 7 back in Denver on Sunday.

“There was no one who necessarily had a great game yesterday,” Suns center Jock Landale said. “But I think that we can control how tough we are tomorrow night, and we will do that. We've run through the corrections; we know where we need to be better and now it's just about going out there and doing it.”

Suns guard Chris Paul (left groin strain) remains out for Game 6 and center Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) is listed as questionable. Paul’s injury occurred in the third quarter of Game 2 vs. the Nuggets, and it’s kept the future Hall of Famer sidelined for the last three games of the series.

Ayton’s injury seemingly occurred in the first quarter of Game 5 in Denver.

Phoenix’s season is on the line Thursday night in Game 6 at Footprint Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, e-mail Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

Sports