Suns’ Javale McGee gives back with his JUGLIFE Foundation

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns Center Javale McGee hosted a happy hour at Tocaya ahead of his 6th annual Juglife Foundation Water for Life Charity Softball Game.

“It’s always been instilled in me by mother,” McGee said. “Philanthropy is big for me. Give back, give back, give back. The blessings that we have we have to do our part to give back to the world.”

The JUGLIFE Foundation was co-founded by McGee with a mission to help everyone understand how crucial water is to live an active lifestyle.

To help further his cause, McGee held a happy hour event with 20 percent of all purchases being donated to his foundation to help others.

“I’m really glad being here for such a great cause,” McGee said. “I love people came out here to show love, it’s amazing.”

McGee’s charity softball game will tee off Wednesday, June 22 at Chase Field at 6 p.m.

