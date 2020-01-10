Phoenix Rising player denies homophobic slur after San Diego Loyal forfeits game in protest

The team claims Rising player Junior Flemmings hurled homophobic insults at openly gay midfielder Collin Martin.

PHOENIX — San Diego Loyal SC players walked off the pitch Wednesday night in protest after a Phoenix Rising FC player allegedly used gay slurs during the match.

The San Diego club forfeited the match in the 45th minute despite being up two goals on Phoenix. The team claims Rising player Junior Flemmings hurled homophobic insults at openly gay midfielder Collin Martin.

Flemmings, a Jamaican midfielder, vehemently denied the accusation on Twitter after the game.

“The referee admitted he did not hear any homophobic slurs and was utterly confused by the situation,” he argued. “I stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ movement.”

Rising FC officials say they’re investigating the incident and added that “Phoenix Rising stands with the USL in rejecting and punishing any homophobic behavior."

Just a week ago, Loyal players forfeited a point in protest after an LA Galaxy II player allegedly yelled racist slurs at a San Diego player.

“Last week we made it loud and clear that we do not stand for racism or homophobia,” the club wrote on Twitter. “Nothing has changed this week.”