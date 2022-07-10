Phoenix native soccer player killed in Georgia crash

STATESBORO, Ga. — Former University of Michigan soccer player and Phoenix native Carter Payne died after a car crash in Georgia on Saturday.
Payne was riding a scooter before he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, according to WTOC News.
The young athlete's death was announced by South Georgia Tormenta FC. Payne had been a member of Tormenta FC 2’s 2022 USL League.
"Payne was a tremendous athlete, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed by everyone involved at the club," Tormenta FC wrote in a statement.
In addition to playing for the University of Michigan, Payne had played soccer for the Barcelona Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona.
"Carter was an extraordinary brother, teammate, and student-athlete who will be sorely missed," Barcelona Residency Academy wrote in a statement.
According to Payne's profile on Max Preps, he had also attended Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix.
SC del Sol, a Phoenix-based youth soccer club, says Payne had played for them.
The Ibis Foundation has created "The Carter Payne Fund" to accept donations on behalf of Payne's family.
