Phoenix native soccer player killed in Georgia crash

Carter Payne, who had played soccer at the Barcelona Residency Academy in Casa Grande, died after a car collision on Saturday.

STATESBORO, Ga. — Former University of Michigan soccer player and Phoenix native Carter Payne died after a car crash in Georgia on Saturday.

Payne was riding a scooter before he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, according to WTOC News.

The young athlete's death was announced by South Georgia Tormenta FC. Payne had been a member of Tormenta FC 2’s 2022 USL League. 

"Payne was a tremendous athlete, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed by everyone involved at the club," Tormenta FC wrote in a statement.

In addition to playing for the University of Michigan, Payne had played soccer for the Barcelona Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona. 

"Carter was an extraordinary brother, teammate, and student-athlete who will be sorely missed," Barcelona Residency Academy wrote in a statement.

According to Payne's profile on Max Preps, he had also attended Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix.

SC del Sol, a Phoenix-based youth soccer club, says Payne had played for them.

The Ibis Foundation has created "The Carter Payne Fund" to accept donations on behalf of Payne's family.

