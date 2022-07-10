Phoenix native soccer player killed in Georgia crash

Carter Payne, who had played soccer at the Barcelona Residency Academy in Casa Grande, died after a car collision on Saturday.

STATESBORO, Ga. — Former University of Michigan soccer player and Phoenix native Carter Payne died after a car crash in Georgia on Saturday.

Payne was riding a scooter before he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, according to WTOC News.

The young athlete's death was announced by South Georgia Tormenta FC. Payne had been a member of Tormenta FC 2’s 2022 USL League.

"Payne was a tremendous athlete, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed by everyone involved at the club," Tormenta FC wrote in a statement.

In addition to playing for the University of Michigan, Payne had played soccer for the Barcelona Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona.

"Carter was an extraordinary brother, teammate, and student-athlete who will be sorely missed," Barcelona Residency Academy wrote in a statement.

According to Payne's profile on Max Preps, he had also attended Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix.

SC del Sol, a Phoenix-based youth soccer club, says Payne had played for them.

The Ibis Foundation has created "The Carter Payne Fund" to accept donations on behalf of Payne's family.

We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our own, Barca alum, Carter Payne.



Carter was an extraordinary brother, teammate, and student-athlete who will be sorely missed.



We send our love and support to Carter’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/5nC91NM4NA — Barça Residency Academy (@BarcaAcademyAZ) July 10, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the loss of former SC de Sol player Carter Payne😢



Sending our love and support to Carter’s family & friends 💙



The Carter Payne Fund 👉https://t.co/vmtwaHLVUA pic.twitter.com/odxDLnnYSo — SC del Sol (@SCdelSol) July 11, 2022

