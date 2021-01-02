Phoenix Native nearly breaks 100K world record

Jim Walmsley shattered the American record by nearly 20 minutes, his six-hour, nine-second time was just 12 seconds short of the world record.

The Horizon High School alum joined some of the most elite ultra-runners in the state in an attempt to break the 100K record on a road course in Phoenix. Although he shattered the American record by nearly 20 minutes, his six-hour, nine-second time was just 12 seconds short of the world record.

Although Walmsley has been a professional runner for years, it was his time as a nuclear missile officer in the Air Force that propelled him from rock bottom to one of the toughest runners in the history of the sport.

Walmsley got a DUI shortly into his military career. His five-year commitment turned into three.

“I moved back home with my parents for like three months, didn’t talk to anyone in Phoenix while I was there,” said Walmsley.

He eventually moved up to Flagstaff and within a little over a year, made running his full-time job while making a name for himself in the ultra community.

Walmsley knows what it’s like to hit rock bottom and that’s what motivates him to keep going.

“I feel like as an athlete, I was so hungry,” said Walmsley. “Now that I’ve had successes, the highs and the lows, throw them both out. Stay neutral, stay even-keeled and you gotta stay hungry.”