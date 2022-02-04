Phoenix Mercury sign WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles

Charles joins a roster that includes Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury have signed WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles, their second big addition in as many days.

Phoenix announced Charles’ signing a day after adding Diamond DeShields in a three-team trade with Chicago and New York.

Charles joins a roster that includes Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals last season.

Charles led the WNBA in scoring for the second time in her career in 2021, averaging 23.5 points while shooting 36% from the 3-point arc.

Charles was the league MVP in 2012, is a nine-time All-WNBA selection and eight-time All-Star.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.