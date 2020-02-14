PHOENIX — When Phoenix’s season ended last September, questions swirled about where star center Brittney Griner would end up next.

Her only response was, “Mercury ‘til I’m done.”

Griner got her wish as she and the Mercury agreed to a multi-year contract Friday. Griner has been a dominant defensive anchor for the team since she was drafted first overall.

“We’ve had the opportunity to watch BG transform into one of the most dominant players in the WNBA since we drafted her in 2013,” general manager Jim Pitman said. “We are thrilled to continue to watch her career grow here in Phoenix.”

Last season, Griner averaged 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Among her accolades are six All-Star game appearances, two WNBA scoring titles and two WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Griner and the Mercury will kick off the WNBA season Sunday, May 17 against the Seattle Storm.

