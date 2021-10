The Phoenix Mercury lost to the Chicago Sky 86-50 on Friday night. Chicago leads in the Finals series 2-1.

CHICAGO — The Phoenix Mercury lost game 3 of the WNBA Finals to the Chicago Sky 86-50. The Sky now leads the series 2-1.

The Mercury fell short in scoring through all four quarters of the game. Brittney Griner led the team scoring a total of 16 points.

Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday and the Mercury will have a shot at tying the series.

