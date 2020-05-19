Phoenix man runs 100 miles on treadmill, breaking world record time

For most of us, 100 miles can be a long drive to make. But for Phoenix runner Zach Bitter, 100 miles is an ideal distance to run.

This past Saturday, from his home, Bitter obliterated the 100-mile treadmill world record with a time 12:09:15, which is an average pace of 7:17 per mile.

That smashes the previous record of Canadian Dave Proctor’s of 12:32:26 that was set in May 2019.

Around 1,500 viewers tuned in to Bitter’s YouTube channel to watch the virtual event. During the race, they also raised money for U.S. nonprofit Fight For The Forgotten, which fights to empower the forgotten people around the world affected by the water crisis and the bullied in our own neighborhoods and schools.