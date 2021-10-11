Phoenix is the first city to have NBA, WNBA teams reach finals in nearly 20 years

Los Angeles was the last city to have its NBA and WNBA teams advance to the finals since the Lakers and Sparks did the same in 2002.

PHOENIX — Phoenix is the first city in nearly 20 years to have both its professional basketball teams reach the championships.

The Phoenix Suns and Mercury each earned a spot in the finals during the 2021 season, and the Mercury is still hoping to take home the championship trophy.

Los Angeles was the last city to have its NBA and WNBA teams advance to the finals when the Lakers and Sparks did the same in 2002.

In that year, the Phil Jackson-era Lakers swept the New Jersey Nets behind Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Meanwhile, the Sparks earned their own championship behind Lisa Leslie.

Unfortunately for Phoenix, the Suns' incredible playoff run this year came up just short after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. It was the franchise’s first finals appearance since 1993.

The Mercury have had far greater success thanks to Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, but the team is trailing the Chicago Sky by a game after losing Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Even still, the success of both teams along with the breakout season by the Arizona Cardinals is giving local sports fans plenty of reasons to celebrate.

