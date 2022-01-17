Phoenix gymnastics star Jade Carey wins all-around title during college debut

In a dominant showing over Washington and San Jose State, Carey’s performance for Oregon earned a total score of 39.650.

PHOENIX — Jade Carey, a gymnast from Phoenix who dazzled her way to an Olympic gold medal last summer, added another accolade to her impressive resume over the weekend.

Carey went straight from the victory podium in Tokyo to college at Oregon State, and the 21-year-old won an all-around title during her college competition debut Saturday night.

In a dominant showing over Washington and San Jose State, Carey’s performance for the Beavers earned a total score of 39.650. It was enough to win her the top spot.

On Twitter, Carey wrote “Tonight was well worth the wait!” as Oregon’s No. 17 ranked gymnastics team continues to impress.

The Arizona native became a world champion last August after her floor routine complete with six twists and nine flips won her gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was her first Olympic Games, and she was greeted by hundreds of fans and supporters when she returned to Phoenix.

Upon her return, the soft-spoken Carey simply said, "A lot of people are recognizing me, which is kind of weird, but it's really cool."

