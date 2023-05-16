Phoenix is getting a professional women's soccer team

The USL Super League announced that Phoenix is one of the markets that will bring world-class professional women's soccer to fans and players across the country.

PHOENIX — Led by the Phoenix Rising FC ownership group, the USL Super League is bringing professional women's soccer to Phoenix.

It's part of a push to make world-class women's soccer more accessible to players, fans, and communities across the country.

Phoenix Rising plans to get the fans across the state involved to help name the new USL Super League Phoenix soccer team and create a stellar identity that will set the team apart from the crowd.

The league is set to kick off in August 2024, and Phoenix is one its initial markets. The new team will play at Phoenix Rising's new stadium just north of Sky Harbor Airport.

“With a world-class ownership group; a new centrally located stadium on the light rail; a wealth of talented players past, present and future; and a city bursting with soccer passion and pride, Super League Phoenix is poised for immediate success," said USL Super League President Amanda Vandervort.

The USL Super League aims to have 10 to 12 teams competing in its inaugural 2024 season. More details are expected as we get closer to the team's launch.

