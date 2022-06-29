Phoenix getting a week of free festivals for the Arizona Super Bowl

Arizona Super Bowl festivities that both residents and people around the world can enjoy.

PHOENIX — PHOENIX, Ariz. – This morning the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced plans for a grand outdoor festival to celebrate. The best part? It's free!

The committee plans to create a free, multi-day outdoor festival during the week leading up to the Super Bowl LVII.

The outdoor festival will take place at Margaret T. Hence Park in Downtown Phoenix.

In a Tweet from the AZSuperBowl, the all-day event is anticipated to “Draw fans in from around the state and world.”

Jay Parry, the CEO and president of the committee shared that there will simply be something for everyone at the festival.

“There will be live entertainment, live acts, bands, food trucks, local cuisine, cultural activities, basically showcasing Arizona,” says Perry.

This will be the fourth time Arizona will be hosting the Super Bowl. Only four other cities hold this title (South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Tampa Bay).

When asked if Arizona is ready, Parry says that Arizona is “so ready.”

“What’s great is that the Arizona community is so ready to host these major events. The hospitality community, the corporate community, the Native American communities are so supportive, so Arizona knows how to host big events," he said.

"This is the 4th time we’ve hosted the Super Bowl, and so the NFL loves to come to town here and loves to come to town here because our folks know how to do it. So we really know how to handle big events.

According to the committee, the last Super Bowl Arizona hosted in 2015 had an “economic impact totaling $719 million.”

