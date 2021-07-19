Phoenix law firm buys Suns billboard in Milwaukee

The city of Milwaukee woke up Monday morning to the billboard right in the heart of downtown.

MILWAUKEE — A group of attorneys at the Phoenix law firm, Warner Angle, got together for drinks Friday night and came up with the idea for a Suns billboard in Milwaukee. By Saturday they signed the contract.

“We’re approximately a mile from the arena on one of the major interstates leading into the downtown arena,” said Phillip Visnasky. “So we were pretty good with that.”

The firm also made sure the billboard would be visible on Game Day Tuesday, and the comments from fans have been rolling in.

“We’ve definitely gotten some messages, but there’s been a lot of support I’ve seen on Twitter from Bucks fans saying, ‘Great job guys, you know, It took some guts to go out there and do that, here’s to a good game tomorrow.'”

“We have huge fans here in the office, and maybe more for me, I grew up in the Midwest and was a Bucks fan forever,” added Dean Formanek. I was Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), I was Oscar (Robertson). Those were my guys back then and so for any two teams to be in the series, this is my championship.

The two attorneys are adamant, the gesture was all in good fun.

“I’m looking forward to all you Bucks fans coming here for Game 7, it’s going to be a great time,” said Formanek.

If there’s a Game 7 in the series, the city of Phoenix will now have to be on the lookout to see if Bucks fans return the favor.

