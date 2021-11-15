Phil Mickelson goes above and beyond for Valley high school golfers

But winning on Sunday wasn’t the best thing Phil this past week.

PHOENIX — Phil Mickelson held up another trophy in 2021, and 'Lefty' took the old guys to school in Champions Tour season-finale by winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

The 51-year-old is showing he’s still got plenty of game. Remember, back in May Mickelson became the oldest major winner by winning the PGA Championship.

But winning on Sunday wasn’t the best thing Phil did this past week. Just ask Canyon view senior Abigale Morris.

“I can’t even example it how good this say is,” Morris said while walking off the green.

Mickelson is back competing in the valley for the first time in nearly three years. Back competing at Phoenix Country Club for the first time since college at ASU in the 1990s. Playing alongside Lefty at the Wednesday Pro-Am was a couple of high schoolers representing the First Tee of Phoenix

“I’ve never been more nervous hitting a tee-shot in my life than with Phil was behind me,” Higley senior Jake Walden said. The duo got a full day with Mickelson.

“For him to sit-down on the fairway and give me a mini-lesson, it was really cool to look at golf through a profession aspect,” said Walden.

"[Phil] was very supportive,” said Morris. “Always giving me a lot of kudos for what I was doing out there and always was encouraging when I didn’t hit good shots.”

Jake and Phil’s relationship goes back a few years. The duo met at the Phoenix Open.

Mickelson really enjoyed playing with them.

“They both are quality individuals,” he said. “They got great golf games. They handle themselves with a professionalism and maturity that you don’t normally see in kids that age.”

