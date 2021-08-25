USA wheelchair rugby team dominates New Zealand in Paralympics opener

Team USA started off the wheelchair rugby competition with a resounding win over New Zealand.

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. wheelchair rugby team started off on the winning track in Tokyo with a dominating victory over New Zealand.

Team USA outscored New Zealand in all four periods during the matchup, en route to a 63-35 victory. The squad was led by Chuck Aoki's 14 tries in 13:15 minutes of playing time.

According to NBCOlympics.com, Arizona resident Josh Wheeler also had a good performance. He ended up tallying 13 tries and lead the U.S. with five steals.

There are also a few other connections to the U.S. wheelchair rugby team. Chandler native Joe Jackson and Tucson resident Chad Cohn are also members of this year's squad.

The rugby team won silver in Rio, but this win is a great start to their pursuit for gold. For a full schedule of the wheelchair rugby games in Tokyo, visit the NBC Olympics website.

