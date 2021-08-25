x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Paralympics

USA wheelchair rugby team dominates New Zealand in Paralympics opener

Team USA started off the wheelchair rugby competition with a resounding win over New Zealand.
Credit: Twitter screenshot

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. wheelchair rugby team started off on the winning track in Tokyo with a dominating victory over New Zealand. 

Team USA outscored New Zealand in all four periods during the matchup, en route to a 63-35 victory. The squad was led by Chuck Aoki's 14 tries in 13:15 minutes of playing time.

According to NBCOlympics.com, Arizona resident Josh Wheeler also had a good performance. He ended up tallying 13 tries and lead the U.S. with five steals.

RELATED: Here are the Arizonans competing in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

There are also a few other connections to the U.S. wheelchair rugby team. Chandler native Joe Jackson and Tucson resident Chad Cohn are also members of this year's squad.

The rugby team won silver in Rio, but this win is a great start to their pursuit for gold. For a full schedule of the wheelchair rugby games in Tokyo, visit the NBC Olympics website.

ALSO: Chandler man hopes to bring back Paralympics medal as member of US wheelchair rugby team

12 Sports on YouTube

The Tokyo Paralympics are here! Watch some of our YouTube content featuring athletes and stories with unique Arizona connections. Subscribe for updates.

Related Articles